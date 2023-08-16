See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16:
Markel Group Inc. (MKL - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Markel’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retailers company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This company which provides metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Nova’shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
