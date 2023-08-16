Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16:

Markel Group Inc. (MKL - Free Report) : This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Markel’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retailers company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days. 

Group 1’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This company which provides metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Nova’shares gained 21.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

