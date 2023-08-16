See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 16th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 16:
Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG - Free Report) : This company which provides retirement solutions and insurance products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Corebridge has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.39, compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.49 compared with 7.10 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retailers company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.23 compared with 9.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.