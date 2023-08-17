See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) : This company which participates in the ownership and management of a network comprising autonomously operated stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Grocery has a PEG ratio of 2.63 compared with 17.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This company which provides infusion and home care management solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.21 compared with 1.39 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Nidec Corporation (NJDCY - Free Report) : This company which engaged in the production and sale of motors, electronics, and optical components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Nidec has a PEG ratio of 1.45 compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
