Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 17th:
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This automobile company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis’ shares gained 8.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) : This company which participates in the ownership and management of a network comprising autonomously operated stores has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Grocery’s shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Crescent’s shares gained 24.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
