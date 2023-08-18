Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 18:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial services company in Koreahas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.5%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This banking company which serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) : This company which provides wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

