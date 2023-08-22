Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance holding company that provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY - Free Report) : This company which manufacture probiotic-based products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.5% over the last 60 days.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifeway Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifeway Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifeway Foods, Inc. Quote

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI - Free Report) : This geographically diversified oil and gas services company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tetra Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tetra Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tetra Technologies, Inc. Quote

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Midwest Holding Inc. Price and Consensus

Midwest Holding Inc. Price and Consensus

Midwest Holding Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midwest Holding Inc. Quote

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY - Free Report) : This company which involves in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Henkel AG & Co. Price and Consensus

Henkel AG & Co. Price and Consensus

Henkel AG & Co. price-consensus-chart | Henkel AG & Co. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) - free report >>

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) - free report >>

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) - free report >>

Henkel AG & Co. (HENKY) - free report >>

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance oil-energy