We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This property and casualty insurance holding company that provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote
Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY - Free Report) : This company which manufacture probiotic-based products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.5% over the last 60 days.
Lifeway Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lifeway Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifeway Foods, Inc. Quote
TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI - Free Report) : This geographically diversified oil and gas services company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.
Tetra Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tetra Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tetra Technologies, Inc. Quote
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Midwest Holding Inc. Price and Consensus
Midwest Holding Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midwest Holding Inc. Quote
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY - Free Report) : This company which involves in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Henkel AG & Co. Price and Consensus
Henkel AG & Co. price-consensus-chart | Henkel AG & Co. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.