Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This lighting and display solutions manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

LSI’s shares gained 25.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures probiotic-based products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.5% over the last 60 days.  

Lifeway’s shares gained 39.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This automobile company which has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis’shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


