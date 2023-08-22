See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This lighting and display solutions manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
LSI’s shares gained 25.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures probiotic-based products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 76.5% over the last 60 days.
Lifeway’s shares gained 39.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This automobile company which has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis’shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
