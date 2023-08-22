Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN - Free Report) : This interior furnishings company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

MillerKnoll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.58, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) : This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Midwest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This automobile company which has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04 compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


