See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) - free report >>
Stellantis N.V. (STLA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT) - free report >>
Stellantis N.V. (STLA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:
MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN - Free Report) : This interior furnishings company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
MillerKnoll, Inc. Price and Consensus
MillerKnoll, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote
MillerKnoll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.58, compared with 15.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MillerKnoll, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
MillerKnoll, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote
Midwest Holding Inc. (MDWT - Free Report) : This financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Midwest Holding Inc. Price and Consensus
Midwest Holding Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midwest Holding Inc. Quote
Midwest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.86 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Midwest Holding Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Midwest Holding Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Midwest Holding Inc. Quote
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This automobile company which has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Stellantis N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)
Stellantis N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Stellantis N.V. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.