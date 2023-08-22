Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 21st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN - Free Report) : This interior furnishings company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

MillerKnoll, Inc. Price and Consensus

MillerKnoll, Inc. Price and Consensus

MillerKnoll, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MillerKnoll, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

MillerKnoll, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

MillerKnoll, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This lighting and display solutions manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

LSI Industries Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

LSI Industries Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

LSI Industries Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | LSI Industries Inc. Quote

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN - Free Report) : This power management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price and Consensus

Eaton Corporation, PLC Price and Consensus

Eaton Corporation, PLC price-consensus-chart | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eaton Corporation, PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eaton Corporation, PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) - free report >>

LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) - free report >>

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary