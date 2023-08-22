See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) - free report >>
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) - free report >>
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 21:
MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN - Free Report) : This interior furnishings company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
MillerKnoll, Inc. Price and Consensus
MillerKnoll, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
MillerKnoll, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
MillerKnoll, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | MillerKnoll, Inc. Quote
LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS - Free Report) : This lighting and display solutions manufacturer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
LSI Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
LSI Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
LSI Industries Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
LSI Industries Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | LSI Industries Inc. Quote
Eaton Corporation plc (ETN - Free Report) : This power management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Eaton Corporation, PLC Price and Consensus
Eaton Corporation, PLC price-consensus-chart | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.9%.
Eaton Corporation, PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Eaton Corporation, PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.