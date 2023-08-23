See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:
Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Fidus’ shares gained 7.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Alibaba’s shares gained 6.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
First Business’shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
