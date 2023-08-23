Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Fidus Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Fidus Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Fidus Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fidus Investment Corporation Quote

Fidus’ shares gained 7.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Fidus Investment Corporation Price

Fidus Investment Corporation Price

Fidus Investment Corporation price | Fidus Investment Corporation Quote

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.    

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price and Consensus

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Alibaba’s shares gained 6.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

First Business’shares gained 14.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price

First Business Financial Services, Inc. price | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) - free report >>

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail