Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR - Free Report) : This software and payment processing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shift4 has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

GEE Group Inc. (JOB - Free Report) : This company which provides professional staffing services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

GEE Group Inc. Price and Consensus

GEE Group has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

GEE Group Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (PAC - Free Report) : This airport management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. PEG Ratio (TTM)

transportation