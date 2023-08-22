Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB - Free Report) : This company which provides banking and financial services carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.85, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial services company from Korea’s carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.84 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

First Business has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.26 compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

