Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 22:
KB Financial Group Inc. (KB - Free Report) : This company which provides banking and financial services carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus
KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.85, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Financial Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
KB Financial Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | KB Financial Group Inc Quote
Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG - Free Report) : This financial services company from Korea’s carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote
Shinhan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.84 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
First Business has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.26 compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
First Business Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
