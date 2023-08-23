We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This construction products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This water infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) : This companywhich provides electricity has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.