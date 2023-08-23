Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX - Free Report) : This construction products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This water infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automotive retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) : This companywhich provides electricity has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


