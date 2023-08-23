Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Getty Realty Corporation Price and Consensus

Getty Realty Corporation Price and Consensus

Getty Realty Corporation price-consensus-chart | Getty Realty Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

Getty Realty Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Getty Realty Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Getty Realty Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Getty Realty Corporation Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.(ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Getty Realty Corporation (GTY) - free report >>

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) - free report >>

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail