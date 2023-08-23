See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 23:
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
Getty Realty Corp. (GTY - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.(ETD - Free Report) : This interior design company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.
