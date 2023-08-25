We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB - Free Report) : This electrical and utility solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Hubbell Inc Price and Consensus
Hubbell Inc price-consensus-chart | Hubbell Inc Quote
Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
Gladstone Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Gladstone Capital Corporation Quote
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS - Free Report) : This fluid and energy management solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.