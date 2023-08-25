Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB - Free Report) : This electrical and utility solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS - Free Report) : This fluid and energy management solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

