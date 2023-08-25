Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24:

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD - Free Report) : This technology services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.

Kyndryl’s shares gained 30.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days. 

Gladstone’s shares gained 10.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

First Business’shares gained 18.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


 


