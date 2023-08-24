Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 24:

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR - Free Report) : This software and payment processing solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. Price and Consensus

Shift4 has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 1.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

GEE Group Inc. (JOB - Free Report) : This company which provides professional staffing services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

GEE Group Inc. Price and Consensus

GEE Group has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

GEE Group Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This company which provides building systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 2.12 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

