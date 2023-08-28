Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Guess?, Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This apparel and accessories company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Guess?, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess?, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess?, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess?, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Guess?, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Guess?, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Guess?, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Guess?, Inc. Quote

 

 

 

Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swire Pacific Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Swire Pacific Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Toll Brothers Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Guess?, Inc. (GES) - free report >>

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>

Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary