Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:
Guess?, Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This apparel and accessories company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Swire Pacific Limited (SWRAY - Free Report) : This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.
