Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:
Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD - Free Report) : This specialty finance company that invests in debt securities has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone’s shares gained 6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This large fashion retailing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Dillard’s shares gained 18.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR - Free Report) : This met and thermal coal mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Alpha’s shares gained 42% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
