Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Toll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Guess?, Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This apparel and accessories company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Guess has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.60, compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CRH plc (CRH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

CRH has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.08, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


