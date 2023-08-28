See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Guess?, Inc. (GES) - free report >>
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Guess?, Inc. (GES) - free report >>
Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, August 28th:
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Toll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Toll Brothers Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Toll Brothers Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Guess?, Inc. (GES - Free Report) : This apparel and accessories company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Guess?, Inc. Price and Consensus
Guess?, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess?, Inc. Quote
Guess has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.60, compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Guess?, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Guess?, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Guess?, Inc. Quote
CRH plc (CRH - Free Report) : This manufacturer of building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.
CRH PLC Price and Consensus
CRH PLC price-consensus-chart | CRH PLC Quote
CRH has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.08, compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CRH PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
CRH PLC pe-ratio-ttm | CRH PLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.