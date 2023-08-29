We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.4% over the last 60 days.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) : This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI - Free Report) : This scientific and technical instruments company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Badger Meter, Inc. Price and Consensus
Badger Meter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote
Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Fidus Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Fidus Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fidus Investment Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.