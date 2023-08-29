Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (SPRO - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.4% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) : This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI - Free Report) : This scientific and technical instruments company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


