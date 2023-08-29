Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

