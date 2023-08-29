See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 29th
Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.1%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.