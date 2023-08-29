Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Splunk’s shares gained 18.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY - Free Report) : This investment holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Tencent’s shares gained 5.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

