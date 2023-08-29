See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 29th:
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA - Free Report) : This banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Banco Bilbao’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Splunk’s shares gained 18.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY - Free Report) : This investment holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Tencent’s shares gained 5.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
