New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Markel Group Inc. (MKL - Free Report) : This diverse financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) : This non-operated oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


