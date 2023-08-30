We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.
Markel Group Inc. (MKL - Free Report) : This diverse financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (GRNT - Free Report) : This non-operated oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.