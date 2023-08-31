See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 31st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, August 31st:
GEE Group Inc. (JOB - Free Report) : This professional and industrial staffing and placement services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
GEE Group has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.
Splunk has a PEG ratio of 1.30 compared with 11.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.