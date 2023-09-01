Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This franchise bottling company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG - Free Report) : This aircraft components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS - Free Report) : This water management solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


