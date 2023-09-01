We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF - Free Report) : This franchise bottling company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG - Free Report) : This aircraft components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Transdigm Group Incorporated Price and Consensus
Transdigm Group Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS - Free Report) : This water management solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Price and Consensus
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor price-consensus-chart | Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.