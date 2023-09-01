Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This marine transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.95, compared with 21.07 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

 

 

 

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00, compared with 21.07 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

BlackRock TCP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. PE Ratio (TTM)

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. PE Ratio (TTM)

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. pe-ratio-ttm | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) - free report >>

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) - free report >>

Published in

transportation