See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) - free report >>
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. (TCPC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) : This marine transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus
Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote
Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.95, compared with 21.07 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG - Free Report) : This diversified transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00, compared with 21.07 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC - Free Report) : This business development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Price and Consensus
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. price-consensus-chart | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote
BlackRock TCP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. PE Ratio (TTM)
BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. pe-ratio-ttm | BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.