Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) : This global hotel franchise carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Marriott a PEG ratio of 1.40 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) : This operator of water production and water treatment plants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Consolidated Water has a PEG ratio of 2.40 compared with 2.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This home and alternate site infusion services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.23 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


