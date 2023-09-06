Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY - Free Report) : This marketing, communications, and digital business transformation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI - Free Report) : This company that is in the business of mortgage revenue bonds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


