New Strong Buy Stocks for September 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY - Free Report) : This marketing, communications, and digital business transformation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus
Publicis Groupe SA price-consensus-chart | Publicis Groupe SA Quote
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY - Free Report) : This banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Swedbank AB Price and Consensus
Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI - Free Report) : This company that is in the business of mortgage revenue bonds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Price and Consensus
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP price-consensus-chart | Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.