Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote

 

 

 

Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY - Free Report) : This marketing, communications, and digital business transformation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus

Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus

Publicis Groupe SA price-consensus-chart | Publicis Groupe SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 0.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Publicis Groupe SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Publicis Groupe SA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Publicis Groupe SA dividend-yield-ttm | Publicis Groupe SA Quote

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%.

OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>

Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) - free report >>

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks