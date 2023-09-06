See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
PACCAR Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote
Publicis Groupe S.A. (PUBGY - Free Report) : This marketing, communications, and digital business transformation company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus
Publicis Groupe SA price-consensus-chart | Publicis Groupe SA Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 0.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Publicis Groupe SA Dividend Yield (TTM)
Publicis Groupe SA dividend-yield-ttm | Publicis Groupe SA Quote
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This non-diversified management investment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus
OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 10.1%.
OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote
