Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS - Free Report) : This non-diversified management investment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
OFS Capital’s shares gained 13.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR’s shares gained 11.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (GHI - Free Report) : This company that is in the business of mortgage revenue bonds has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Greystone Housing’s shares gained 2% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
