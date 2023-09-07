We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Crane Company (CR - Free Report) : This engineered industrial products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Semantix, Inc. (STIX - Free Report) : This company that provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI - Free Report) : This scientific and technical instruments company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON - Free Report) : This intelligent sensing and power solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.