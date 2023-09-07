Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Capital’s shares gained 15% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of B.

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Peakstone’s shares gained 65.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

