Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

GEE Group Inc. (JOB - Free Report) : This professional and industrial staffing and placement services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

GEE Group has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Splunk has a PEG ratio of 1.34 compared with 11.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.78 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

