New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) : This company which provides information technology solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

NVR (NVR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings, all of which are primarily constructed on a pre-sold basis, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 day.

Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


