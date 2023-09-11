We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) : This company which provides information technology solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
NVR (NVR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings, all of which are primarily constructed on a pre-sold basis, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 day.
Nova Ltd. (NVMI - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.