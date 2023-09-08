Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Heritage has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.89, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69, compared with 20.84 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) : This clothing, accessories, and personal care products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

American Eagle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.37, compared with 20.84 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

