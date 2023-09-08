See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - free report >>
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - free report >>
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG - Free Report) : This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote
Heritage has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.89, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote
PACCAR Inc (PCAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus
PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote
PACCAR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.69, compared with 20.84 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
PACCAR Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
PACCAR Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO - Free Report) : This clothing, accessories, and personal care products retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote
American Eagle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.37, compared with 20.84 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.