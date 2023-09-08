See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 8th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This company that manufactures frequency and spectrum control products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
M-tron has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD - Free Report) : This kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 0.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH - Free Report) : This home and alternate site infusion services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
Option Care has a PEG ratio of 1.19 compared with 1.42 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
