Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th:  

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This company is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.34 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


