Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th:
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of information technology solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies’ shares gained 47.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
AptarGroup (ATR - Free Report) : This company which is a global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing, and active packaging solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
AptarGroup’s shares gained 9.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NVR (NVR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings, all of which are primarily constructed on a pre-sold basis, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
NVR's shares gained 7.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
