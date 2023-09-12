See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 12th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:
New York Community Bancorp (NYCB - Free Report) : This company which provides traditional and non-traditional products and services, and access to multiple service channels, including online banking and mobile banking,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 45.0% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.
Macro Bank (BMA - Free Report) : This leading bank in Argentina which provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 112.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 23.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.
