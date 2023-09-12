See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:
GIII Apparel Group (GIII - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
GIII Apparel Group’s shares gained 21.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) : This international insurance company which offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Ageas’ shares gained 3.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Americold Realty Trust (COLD - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Americold Realty Trust's shares gained 8.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 3.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.