Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13th:  

Virco Manufacturing (VIRC - Free Report) : This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.3% over the last 60 days.

Virco Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63 compared with 38.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

