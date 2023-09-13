See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - free report >>
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 13th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 13th:
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
M-tron Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
M-tron Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M-tron Industries, Inc. Quote
M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
M-tron Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
M-tron Industries, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | M-tron Industries, Inc. Quote
Limbach (LMB - Free Report) : This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote
Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.96 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Limbach Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus
Urban Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Urban Outfitters, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Urban Outfitters, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.