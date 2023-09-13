Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 13th:

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach (LMB - Free Report) : This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.96 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

