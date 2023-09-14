See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:
Group 1 Automotive (GPI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations primarily located in the United States and the U.K, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.01 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Global Partners (GLP - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Global Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.12 compared with 70.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD - Free Report) : This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Ethan Allen Interiors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.32 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
