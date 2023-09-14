Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today September 14th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest manufacturers of kitchen and bath cabinets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 2.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach (LMB - Free Report) : This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 2.01 compared with 2.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

