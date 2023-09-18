Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18:

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX - Free Report) : This company which provides semiconductor processing equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Lam’s shares gained 2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lam Research Corporation Price

Lam Research Corporation Price

Lam Research Corporation price | Lam Research Corporation Quote

WestRock Company (WRK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.         

WestRock Company Price and Consensus

WestRock Company Price and Consensus

WestRock Company price-consensus-chart | WestRock Company Quote

WestRock’s shares gained 24.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

WestRock Company Price

WestRock Company Price

WestRock Company price | WestRock Company Quote

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) : This is a bank holding company for Byline Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Byline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Byline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Byline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Byline Bancorp’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. Price

Byline Bancorp, Inc. Price

Byline Bancorp, Inc. price | Byline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) - free report >>

WestRock Company (WRK) - free report >>

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance