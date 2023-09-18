Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18:

WestRock Company (WRK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

WestRock has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.15, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) : This is a bank holding company for Byline Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Byline Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food and Retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Associated British has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.69 compared with 21.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Published in

finance