Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18:
WestRock Company (WRK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.
WestRock has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.15, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY - Free Report) : This is a bank holding company for Byline Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Byline Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 9.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food and Retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Associated British has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.69 compared with 21.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
