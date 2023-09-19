Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This company which provides dialysis services in the U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN - Free Report) : This animal health care company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Price and Consensus

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Price and Consensus

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Quote

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX - Free Report) : This direct-to-consumer selling company which focused on the home organization and solutions segment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Price and Consensus

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C price-consensus-chart | Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DaVita Inc. (DVA) - free report >>

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) - free report >>

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) - free report >>

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) - free report >>

Published in

construction consumer-discretionary medical