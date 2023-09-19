We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This company which provides dialysis services in the U.S., has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN - Free Report) : This animal health care company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX - Free Report) : This direct-to-consumer selling company which focused on the home organization and solutions segment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.