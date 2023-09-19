See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19:
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.47, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This industrial equipment manufacturer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.43 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN - Free Report) : This animal health company carries a Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Elanco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.18 compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
