Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Here are one stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19:

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu’s shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

